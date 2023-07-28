Worst fears
Neither vulnerable, West deals
NORTH
♠-8 3 2
♥-A Q J 9 8 7
♦-5 2
♣-10 9
WEST EAST
♠-7 5 ♠-Q 10 9 6
♥-5 ♥-K 10 6 4 2
♦-K Q J 8 7 4 ♦-9
♣-8 7 4 3 ♣-K Q 5
SOUTH
♠-A K J 4
♥-3
♦-A 10 6 3
♣-A J 6 2
The bidding:
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH 2♦ Pass Pass 2NT
Pass 3♦ Pass 3♥
Pass 4♥ All pass
Transfer to hearts
Opening lead: King of ♦
South had a difficult choice in the auction. He could pass out two diamonds and defend at 50 points a trick or hope that his partner did not have long hearts. South chose to bid 2NT and his worst fears were realized when partner forced to game in hearts. Note that South had to bid three hearts over three diamonds, as any other bid would show a good hand for hearts.
South won the opening diamond lead with his ace and led a heart to dummy’s queen and East’s king. East shifted to the 10 of spades. South, with nothing better to do, put in the jack and was pleased when it held. He continued with two high spades, again with nothing better to do, and West’s inability to ruff the third spade revealed the trump position. South ruffed the fourth spade in dummy, cashed one high heart, and led the 10 of clubs to the queen and ace. Another club went to the nine and king.
In this four-card ending, East had three hearts to the 10 and one low club. He chose to lead a low heart. South won with dummy’s nine, cashed the jack, and led the last heart. East won but had to lead a club to South’s jack for the tenth trick. Nicely done!