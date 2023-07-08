Weekly bridge quiz
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J 8 4 ♥-J 8 7 5 3 ♦-A 7 ♣-9 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
2♥ Dbl Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J 7 5 4 ♥-K 9 7 5 4 ♦-Q ♣-A 7
Partner opens 2♦, weak, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 7 ♥-10 4 2 ♦-A K 8 2 ♣-10 7 5
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♥ Pass 2♥ Pass
Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 8 7 5 3 ♥-Q ♦-K J 6 4 ♣-A 9
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 2♠ Pass
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 9 6 5 ♥-K 6 ♦-K 9 8 7 ♣-A J
Partner opens 3♥ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 8 6 ♥-J ♦-A K 7 6 4 ♣-K 10 7 5
Partner opens 3♠ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.