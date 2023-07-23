Weekly bridge quiz
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 7 4 ♥-10 8 7 3 ♦-7 ♣-J 10 9 5
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♦ Pass 1♥ 1♠
2♦ ?
What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J 10 9 5 3 ♥-J 9 7 6 ♦-7 ♣-A 8
As dealer, would you open 1♠ or 2♠?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 8 ♥-Q 4 ♦-A 9 8 6 4 ♣-10 8 7 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♠ Pass 1NT Pass
3♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-3 ♥-A K Q 6 4 ♦-K Q 6 3 ♣-Q J 7
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ 1♠ 2♥ 4♠
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 7 5 ♥-9 8 3 ♦-A 7 6 4 ♣-A 9 5
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
Pass Pass 1♦ Pass
2♣ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 ♥-A K 4 ♦-A K 3 ♣-A K Q 10 7 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2♣ Pass 2♥ Pass
7 or more points, at least 5 hearts
What call would you make?
