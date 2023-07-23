Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K 7 4 ♥-10 8 7 3 ♦-7 ♣-J 10 9 5

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1♦ Pass 1♥ 1♠

2♦ ?

What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A J 10 9 5 3 ♥-J 9 7 6 ♦-7 ♣-A 8

As dealer, would you open 1♠ or 2♠?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J 8 ♥-Q 4 ♦-A 9 8 6 4 ♣-10 8 7 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♠ Pass 1NT Pass

3♠ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-3 ♥-A K Q 6 4 ♦-K Q 6 3 ♣-Q J 7

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♥ 1♠ 2♥ 4♠

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A 7 5 ♥-9 8 3 ♦-A 7 6 4 ♣-A 9 5

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

Pass Pass 1♦ Pass

2♣ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-10 ♥-A K 4 ♦-A K 3 ♣-A K Q 10 7 6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

2♣ Pass 2♥ Pass

7 or more points, at least 5 hearts

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

