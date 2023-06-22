Inspiration
Neither vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-9 7 3 2
♥-Q 10 5
♦-A 9 7
♣-Q 7 3
WEST EAST
♠-Q 10 ♠-8 6
♥-J 9 6 4 2 ♥-K 8
♦-5 4 2 ♦-K Q 6 3
♣-A 10 4 ♣-J 9 8 5 2
SOUTH
♠-A K J 5 4
♥-A 7 3
♦-J 10 8
♣-K 6
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2♣ Pass
2♠ Pass 3♠ Pass
4♠ All pass
Opening lead: Four of ♥
Today’s deal is from a recent team competition in Poland. Both tables reached four spades and received the same friendly lead of a low heart, with dummy’s 10 covered by the king and won with the ace.
At one table, declarer drew trumps in two rounds and relied on the double diamond finesse. He was unlucky to lose two diamonds, one heart, and one club for down one.
At this table, South was Boguslaw Gierulski, from Lithuania. After winning the ace of hearts, he cashed one high spade before leading a low club to dummy’s queen, West ducking his ace, of course. He led a spade to his hand, drawing trumps, and exited with the king of clubs. West won with the ace and shifted accurately to a low diamond, ducked to East’s queen. East returned a heart to dummy’s queen, and declarer ruffed dummy’s remaining club in his hand.
Gierulski led the jack of diamonds from his hand, West played low, and the key moment had arrived. Gierulski gave it long thought and finally made the winning decision. He spurned the diamond finesse by rising with dummy’s ace and leading another diamond. East won with the king but had to yield a ruff-sluff for declarer’s tenth trick. Very nicely played!