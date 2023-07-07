Fun and games
Both vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
♠-9 5 3
♥-Void
♦-9 6 5
♣-10 8 7 5 4 3 2
WEST EAST
♠-Q J 4 ♠-K 10 8 7 6 2
♥-J 10 8 3 ♥-A K Q
♦-A K Q J 7 2 ♦-10 8 4 3
♣-Void ♣-Void
SOUTH
♠-A
♥-9 7 6 5 4 2
♦-Void
♣-A K Q J 9 6
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♠ 1NT Dbl 2NT
Pass 3♣ 4♣ Pass
4♥ Pass 4♠ Pass
Pass 5♣ 5♦ Pass
6♦ 6NT Dbl Pass
Pass 7♣ Dbl All pass
Transfer to clubs
Opening lead: Ace of ♦
Today’s deal is for entertainment purposes only. Parental discretion is advised. South was American expert Bruce Ferguson, who we believe now lives in Mexico. He has a well-earned reputation for imaginative play.
Ferguson’s one no trump overcall is not recommended for everyone. West doubled this, no doubt intending to lead his fourth-best diamond. North shocked Ferguson by showing long clubs. Ferguson quietly accepted the transfer and West decided not to defend. He pursued his slam ambitions with a cue-bid of four clubs. East, perhaps smoking the same thing Ferguson was smoking, bid his three-card heart suit. Ferguson happily passed, hoping to defend four hearts (heart lead, win the ace of spades and lead another heart, ruff anything and lead another heart, might lead to a six-trick defeat).
West finally showed his spade support and Ferguson competed in clubs. West showed his real suit and East raised to slam. Ferguson, no doubt having a good time, bid six no trump. West might have passed and hoped for a plus score, but he doubled, giving Ferguson a chance to bid seven clubs – a contract that was unbeatable! No gain for Ferguson’s team, as his opponents at the other table played the same contract. We suspect that the auction was different.