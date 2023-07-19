Tommy’s return
North-South vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-A Q 6
♥-9 4
♦-7 3 2
♣-A Q 8 5 3
WEST EAST
♠-Void ♠-J 9 7 2
♥-J 10 7 5 ♥-8 3 2
♦-K Q J 10 8 ♦-9 6
♣-K J 10 6 ♣-9 7 4 2
SOUTH
♠-K 10 8 5 4 3
♥-A K Q 6
♦-A 5 4
♣-Void
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♠ Dbl
2♠ Pass 3♥ Pass
3♠ Pass 6♠ All pass
Opening lead: King of ♦
Trump Coup Tommy hadn’t been seen at the club for a while. He had tried chess, golf, even pickleball, but nothing gave him a kick like executing a trump coup.
Tommy, South in today’s deal, intended his three-heart bid to be the start of a possible grand slam auction, but he settled for a small slam when partner showed a minimum. He captured the opening diamond lead with his ace and saw a straight-forward line of play. He could lead four rounds of hearts, losing the fourth round, while discarding two diamonds from dummy, and later ruff a diamond with dummy’s low spade. Before starting on that line of play, Tommy led a spade to dummy’s ace. The bad trump split ended any chance for the first line to work, but Tommy now had a chance for his specialty.
Barely containing his excitement, Tommy cashed the ace of clubs, shedding a diamond from his hand, and ruffed a club. He cashed the ace and king of hearts, then ruffed his low heart with dummy’s low spade. He ruffed another club in hand and led the queen of hearts, ruffing with dummy’s queen of spades. Another club ruff left a three-card ending with Tommy holding the king-10 of spades and a low diamond. East held three spades to the jack. Tommy exited with his diamond, which East had to ruff and lead a spade. Tommy took the marked finesse for the jack and claimed. Not exactly a trump coup, but close enough to make Tommy happy!