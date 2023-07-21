Rising to the occasion
Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-9
♥-A J 6 5 4
♦-6 2
♣-A J 9 7 4
WEST EAST
♠-10 8 7 ♠-Q 6 5 3
♥-K 10 ♥-8 7 3
♦-K J 9 ♦-8 7 5 4 3
♣-K 6 5 3 2 ♣-Q
SOUTH
♠-A K J 4 2
♥-Q 9 2
♦-A Q 10
♣-10 8
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2♦ Pass
2♥ Pass 3♣ Pass
3♥ Pass 4♥ Pass
4♠ Pass 5♣ Pass
5♦ Pass 5♥ All pass
Transfer to hearts
Opening lead: Three of ♣
North never showed any interest in slam and South should probably have passed four hearts. South, however, loved his hand as a supporting hand in a heart contract and he made a couple of cue bids before finally passing five hearts. Could he take 11 tricks?
West led a club, probably hoping that partner could ruff. South rose with dummy’s ace, East playing the queen, and crossed to his hand with the ace of spades to lead a low heart. South’s best hope to play this heart combination for no losers was to find West with a doubleton king. Finding East with a doubleton 10 of hearts was also possible, but once West followed to the first heart with the 10, continuing with the jack and then the ace would be a routine play.
West saw what was about to happen and he did not play the 10. Instead, he rose cleverly with his king of hearts when South led a heart. South won with dummy’s ace and cannot be faulted for leading a heart back to his nine. West grabbed his 10 and led the two of clubs for partner to ruff. East switched to a diamond and the contract could no longer be made. Nice play!
- Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of this newspaper or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001.