A bonus out of nowhere
East-West vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
♠-Q J 8
♥-9 8 6 2
♦-A K 5 4 3
♣-3
WEST EAST
♠-10 9 3 ♠-4 2
♥-A Q 5 ♥-K J 3
♦-10 8 7 6 ♦-Q J 9 2
♣-K 7 4 ♣-A Q 6 5
SOUTH
♠-A K 7 6 5
♥-10 7 4
♦-Void
♣-J 10 9 8 2
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♦ 1♠ 2♦ 3♦
Pass 4♠ All pass
Spade raise, invitational or better
Opening lead: Three of ♠
Should any reader want a pair of South’s rose-colored glasses, we understand they are available directly from South at a bargain.
East’s failure to double the three-diamond cue bid freed West up to lead something other than a diamond. Either a heart or a club lead would have seen the defense take the first four tricks, but neither of those leads was appealing, and West reasonably led a trump. South won this with dummy’s queen and found himself in a contract with too many losers and not enough winners. He carried on by discarding two low hearts from his hand on dummy’s top diamonds and then led the club from dummy. East rose with his ace and led another trump. South won in hand with the ace and led the jack of clubs. What would you do as West?
The winning play is to not cover the jack. Declarer cannot gain by ruffing in dummy and would have to run the jack to East’s queen. East would then lead a heart to West, who could lead another trump. The defense would finish with three club tricks and one heart for down one. West, however, covered the jack with the king, which might have been the winning play on a different layout, but not today. South ruffed in dummy and ruffed a diamond back to his hand. He drew the last trump, conceded a club to East, and claimed his contract. A game bonus out of nowhere!