Choosing a line
Neither vulnerable, East deals
NORTH
♠-J 9 5
♥-9 3
♦-A K J 8
♣-A J 8 3
WEST EAST
♠-Q 8 4 3 ♠-A 10 7 2
♥-Q 6 ♥-K J 10 8 5 4
♦-Q 9 7 4 ♦-3 2
♣-Q 9 4 ♣-7
SOUTH
♠-K 6
♥-A 7 2
♦-10 6 5
♣-K 10 6 5 2
The bidding:
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
Pass Pass Pass 1♦
2♥ 2NT Pass 3NT
All pass
Opening lead: Queen of ♥
East overtook the opening queen of hearts lead with the king, as South ducked his ace. East shifted to a low spade, ducked to West’s queen, and the spade return went to the nine, ten, and king. To bring his total to nine tricks, South would need five club tricks or three club tricks plus four diamond tricks. Clubs was the key suit, as he would need to find the queen of clubs in any event.
Any time an opponent pre-empts after passing originally, you should ask yourself why that might have happened. It often means the opponent had a side four-card major, as many players do not like to pre-empt with a four-card major on the side. Not only that, but the early defense made it look like East started with four spades to the ace.
Presuming East started with four-six in the majors, South led a diamond to dummy’s ace and a club back to his king. Had East shown out on either, it would have dictated the rest of the play. When East followed suit to both, he presumably had only one minor-suit card remaining. South led a diamond to the king and saw that East followed to the second diamond. South led a heart to his ace and a club to dummy’s jack to bring home his contract. Well done!