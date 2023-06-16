Explosion
East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-A 9
♥-Q J 6 5 2
♦-A J 9
♣-6 5 2
WEST EAST
♠-K Q J 8 6 ♠-10 7 5 4 3 2
♥-8 ♥-3
♦-8 5 4 3 ♦-K Q 6
♣-K J 3 ♣-10 8 7
SOUTH
♠-Void
♥-A K 10 9 7 4
♦-10 7 2
♣-A Q 9 4
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ 1♠ 2♠ 4♠
5♥ All pass
Heart fit, at least invitational values
Opening lead: King of ♠
Bridge is a game that rewards thought. Working on a problem can be frustrating when no solution comes to mind. Then you see something that you could not see initially and it feels like fireworks are exploding all around you.
South knew that he had to try to build tricks from the minor suits, but he was wracking his brain to find the right sequence of plays. When he finally saw the answer, he had to control his emotions before playing. He played low from dummy on the opening spade lead and, instead of ruffing, he discarded a diamond from his hand! He won the spade continuation with dummy’s ace, perforce, and shed another diamond from his hand. He cashed the ace of diamonds and ruffed a diamond with the ace of hearts. He led a heart to dummy’s queen and ruffed dummy’s remaining diamond with the king of hearts. There were no spades or diamonds remaining in either his hand or the dummy.
He crossed back to dummy with the jack of hearts and led a low club, playing the nine from his hand when East played low – playing the 10 would not have helped the defense. West won with the jack, but then had to yield a ruff-sluff or lead a club into declarer’s ace-queen. 11 tricks either way. Very nicely played!