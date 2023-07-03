Weekly bridge quiz answers

Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-2 ♥-8 6 4 3 ♦-A Q 7 6 ♣-A 7 6 3

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♠ Pass 1NT Pass

2♠ Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — The singleton spade is discouraging, but isn’t ace-queen-ace worth an invitation? It is close, but we like pass.

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K ♥-A K Q 8 7 5 4 ♦-A 4 ♣-J 9 8

Right-hand opponent opens 3♣. What call would you make?

A — 3♥ is too timid. Partner will pass with many hands that produce game. Bid 4♥.

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 3 ♥-A Q 6 5 2 ♦-10 4 ♣-Q 7 5 3

As dealer, what call would you make?

A — This is close, but we like pass. Many experts would disagree.

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A 8 ♥-A Q 6 ♦-A Q J 10 ♣-J 9 8 6

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

2♠ Dbl 3♠ Pass

Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — There is danger in bidding on, but this hand is too good to sell out. Double again.

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 7 5 ♥-K Q 7 5 3 ♦-K J 3 ♣-J 5

Right-hand opponent opens 3♣. What call would you make?

A — Many would bid, but this hand is not worth a 3-level overcall. Pass.

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 10 9 7 6♥-K J 10 ♦-J 10 8 ♣-5 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1NT Pass 2♥ Pass

3♠ Pass ?

Transfer to spades

What call would you make?

A — Those great intermediate cards make passing out of the question. Bid 4♠.

