Weekly bridge quiz answers
Weekly bridge quiz
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-2 ♥-8 6 4 3 ♦-A Q 7 6 ♣-A 7 6 3
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♠ Pass 1NT Pass
2♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — The singleton spade is discouraging, but isn’t ace-queen-ace worth an invitation? It is close, but we like pass.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K ♥-A K Q 8 7 5 4 ♦-A 4 ♣-J 9 8
Right-hand opponent opens 3♣. What call would you make?
A — 3♥ is too timid. Partner will pass with many hands that produce game. Bid 4♥.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 3 ♥-A Q 6 5 2 ♦-10 4 ♣-Q 7 5 3
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — This is close, but we like pass. Many experts would disagree.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 8 ♥-A Q 6 ♦-A Q J 10 ♣-J 9 8 6
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
2♠ Dbl 3♠ Pass
Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — There is danger in bidding on, but this hand is too good to sell out. Double again.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 7 5 ♥-K Q 7 5 3 ♦-K J 3 ♣-J 5
Right-hand opponent opens 3♣. What call would you make?
A — Many would bid, but this hand is not worth a 3-level overcall. Pass.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 10 9 7 6♥-K J 10 ♦-J 10 8 ♣-5 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1NT Pass 2♥ Pass
3♠ Pass ?
Transfer to spades
What call would you make?
A — Those great intermediate cards make passing out of the question. Bid 4♠.