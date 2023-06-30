Shining in England
Both vulnerable, West deals
NORTH
♠-A Q 9 4
♥-A 10
♦-A K 8 6 3
♣-7 6
WEST EAST
♠-5 2 ♠-K 8 7
♥-2 ♥-J 9 7 3
♦-J 9 7 4 2 ♦-Q 10 5
♣-A K J 9 3 ♣-Q 8 5
SOUTH
♠-J 10 6 3
♥-K Q 8 6 5 4
♦-Void
♣-10 4 2
The bidding:
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
2NT Dbl Pass 4♥
All pass
Both minors, at least 5-5
Opening lead: Ace of ♣
Today’s deal is from an important competition held in Great Britain some years ago. South was English star David Gold. West started the defense with two high clubs before shifting to the five of spades. It might seem that a different continuation would be better, but Gold showed that it probably didn’t matter.
Gold rose with dummy’s ace and cashed two high diamonds, discarding two spades from his hand. He then ruffed a diamond in hand and ruffed his last club in dummy with the 10 of hearts. He ruffed another diamond in hand as East shed a low spade. Gold led a heart to dummy’s ace and led dummy’s last diamond. East ruffed with the jack and Gold over-ruffed with the queen, leaving this position:
NORTH
♠-Q 9 4
♥-Void
♦-Void
♣-Void
WEST EAST
♠-2 ♠-K
♥-Void ♥-9 7
♦-Void ♦-Void
♣-J 9 ♣-Void
SOUTH
♠-J
♥-K 8
♦-Void
♣-Void
West, known to be 5-5 in the minors, had played one card in each major. Gold led the jack of spades and the rest was an open book when West followed suit. East won with the king and led a low heart, but Gold played his eight and made his contract. Very nicely done!