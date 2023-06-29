Choice of cards
Neither vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-5 4
♥-A K 10 9
♦-2
♣-A K 8 6 3 2
WEST EAST
♠-A Q 6 ♠-10 9 3 2
♥-8 7 6 3 2 ♥-J 5
♦-10 9 4 ♦-A K J 8 5
♣-5 4 ♣-10 7
SOUTH
♠-K J 8 7
♥-Q 4
♦-Q 7 6 3
♣-Q J 9
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ 1♦ 1♠ Pass
2♣ Pass 3♣ Pass
3♥ Pass 3NT All pass
Opening lead: 10 of ♦
Today’s deal is from a team match between a team from France and a team from Poland. Both tables reached three no trump and both West players led the 10 of diamonds.
At the first table, the French player sitting East ducked the 10 of diamonds lead to set up his long suit and keep communications open with his partner. A grateful declarer took his queen of diamonds and ended with 11 tricks when the jack of hearts fell.
At this table, the defense did better. The Polish defender sitting East won the first trick with the king of diamonds and shifted to the 10 of spades. Declarer played his king, losing to the ace, and West led a diamond to his partner’s ace. East continued with a low spade, and declarer had a guess to make. South would have made his contract had he played a low spade from his hand, but he mis-guessed by playing the jack and the defense had five tricks. Nice defense, but not the best defense.
East should have shifted to a low spade at trick two. No declarer, needing to hold his spade losers to two, would play a low spade. Whichever honor South played would lose to West, and West would lead a diamond to East. Now the 10 of spades would leave South with no winning guess.