Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J ♥-K Q 8 7 5 4 2 ♦-A 7 ♣-Q J 3

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass?

What is your rebid?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-10 8 5 ♥-K ♦-A K 7 5 ♣A 7 6 4 2

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass?

What is your rebid?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-9 ♥-A K J 6 4 ♦-K Q 2 ♣-10 8 7 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♦ Pass 1♥ Pass 1NT Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 8 5 ♥-A K 10 7 5 ♦-A K Q 5 ♣-8

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass?

What is your rebid?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K J ♥-10 9 6 3 ♦-A K 8 7 5 ♣-A K

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass?

What is your rebid?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J 10 8 5 ♥-A K Q 6 ♦-K 8 ♣-A J 8

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♣ Pass 1♦ Pass?

What is your rebid?

