Weekly bridge quiz
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J ♥-K Q 8 7 5 4 2 ♦-A 7 ♣-Q J 3
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass?
What is your rebid?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 8 5 ♥-K ♦-A K 7 5 ♣A 7 6 4 2
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass?
What is your rebid?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 ♥-A K J 6 4 ♦-K Q 2 ♣-10 8 7 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♥ Pass 1NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 8 5 ♥-A K 10 7 5 ♦-A K Q 5 ♣-8
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass?
What is your rebid?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K J ♥-10 9 6 3 ♦-A K 8 7 5 ♣-A K
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass?
What is your rebid?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 10 8 5 ♥-A K Q 6 ♦-K 8 ♣-A J 8
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ Pass 1♦ Pass?
What is your rebid?
