Weekly bridge quiz
Q 1 - Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-10 7 4 H-A D-6 C-A Q J 10 8 7 6 4
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 2 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-Q 10 H-K J 7 4 D-K 10 9 6 4 C-9 7
Partner opens 1C and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
Q 3 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-K H-K Q 10 7 5 D-J 9 7 6 C-7 6 2
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1S Pass 2S Pass
Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 4 - Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-Q 9 7 4 H-5 4 D-A Q 10 C-A 10 7 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1C 1S Pass Pass
?
What call would you make?
Q 5 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-A 7 6 H-K 7 D-J 9 6 5 C-8 7 5 3
Partner opens 1D and right-hand opponent makes a takeout double. What call would you make?
Q 6 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
S-Q 6 H-A Q 10 9 5 3 D-A 7 C-K 6 3
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1H Pass 1S Pass
?
What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.