Invitation to slam
East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-K 10 9 5
♥-J 10 8
♦-K Q
♣-A Q 9 3
WEST EAST
♠-J 2 ♠-Q 8 7 6 4
♥-7 6 3 2 ♥-9 4
♦-J 10 8 7 5 ♦-9 6
♣-8 5 ♣-K J 7 2
SOUTH
♠-A 3
♥-A K Q 5
♦-A 4 3 2
♣-10 6 4
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2♣ Pass
2♥ Pass 4NT Pass
6♦ Pass 6♥ All pass
Opening lead: Two of ♥
North’s four no trump bid was a quantitative invitation to slam. South accepted by showing his four-card side suit in case partner wanted to play the slam there instead of in no trump. North offered hearts as a place to play, reasoning that a diamond ruff would be useful. South, with excellent hearts, let it play right there. When this deal was played in a recent tournament, all the other North-South pairs played in no trump, taking 10 or 11 tricks.
South won the opening trump lead with dummy’s jack and cashed the two high diamonds in dummy. He led a heart to his ace and ruffed a low diamond in dummy, as East shed a spade. South led a spade to his ace and cashed a high heart, discarding a club from dummy. The fortunate lie of the spade suit meant that South could have made his contract by drawing the last trump, shedding another club from dummy, and leading a spade. He could have forced a spade trick on power.
South did not know that, of course, so he cashed the last trump and the ace of diamonds, coming to a four-card ending with dummy holding the king-10 of spades and the ace-queen of clubs. East had to come down to two doubleton honors as well, so South led a spade to the king and another spade. East won but had to lead a club into dummy and the slam rolled home. Well done!