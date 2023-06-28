Mirage
Neither vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-A Q 3
♥-Q 10 9
♦-Q 10 7 2
♣-K 7 3
WEST EAST
♠-J 10 8 7 ♠-9 6 2
♥-8 ♥-K J 4 2
♦-A K 9 6 4 ♦-J 8 5
♣-Q 10 9 ♣-J 8 4
SOUTH
♠-K 5 4
♥-A 7 6 5 3
♦-3
♣-A 6 5 2
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♥ Pass
1NT Pass 2♣ Pass
2♥ Pass 4♥ All pass
New minor forcing
Opening lead: Ace of ♦
North-South reached a close four-heart contract which had a certain loser in each minor suit and a tricky trump position to handle – a trump position that might easily result in two losers. South was Migry Sur-Campanile, who showed us that the trump problem was just a mirage. Zur-Campanile is from Israel but she has lived in New York for many years. Today’s deal is from a time when she was still representing Israel in international play. She still plays internationally but she now represents the USA.
West led the ace of diamonds and shifted to the jack of spades. Zur-Campanile won with dummy’s queen and ruffed a diamond. The king of spades and a spade to dummy’s ace was followed by another diamond ruff.
Declarer cashed the ace of clubs, led a club to dummy’s king, and led dummy’s remaining diamond. East had no good answer. East chose to ruff low, so Zur-Campanile over-ruffed and exited with a club to West. In this three-card ending, any lead by West would be ruffed in dummy and East’s trump holding would be held to one trick. Had East ruffed the last diamond with the jack of hearts, declarer would over-ruff with the ace and dummy’s trumps would provide the two additional tricks needed to make the contract. Nicely played!