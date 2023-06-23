Pressure
North-South vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-K Q 10 5 3
♥-K J 8
♦-J 10 3
♣-A 9
WEST EAST
♠-7 4 ♠-8
♥-Q 9 7 4 ♥-A 10 6 5 3 2
♦-Q 8 ♦-9 6 4
♣-K Q J 8 4 ♣-7 6 2
SOUTH
♠-A J 9 6 2
♥-Void
♦-A K 7 5 2
♣-10 5 3
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 2NT Pass
4♦ Pass 5♣ Pass
5♥ Pass 6♠ All pass
Game-forcing spade raise
Good 5-card side suit
Opening lead: King of ♣
Today’s deal is from the USA Team Trials, played last month in Schaumburg, Illinois. Winners will represent the USA in Morocco at the coming World Championships. The auction is unknown to us, so we offer the plausible auction above. Both tables reached slam in spades and both Wests led the king of clubs to dummy’s ace.
At one table, declarer drew trumps and eventually took the diamond finesse for an unlucky down one. At the other table, South was Peter Weichsel, one of America’s greatest players over the past 50-plus years. After winning the ace of clubs, Weichsel led a low heart from the dummy, putting East under tremendous pressure. Might declarer have the singleton queen? You might think that ducking the ace should be easy after South’s five-heart cue bid, but remember that the given auction is our creation. The actual auction might have been different. East rose with his ace and that was all Weichsel needed. He ruffed and drew trumps in two rounds, ending in dummy. He cashed the king of hearts, discarding a club from hand, and ruffed the jack of hearts. Weichsel then cashed one high diamond before exiting with the 10 of clubs.
West won with his jack, but he had to yield a ruff-sluff. Weichsel shed a diamond from dummy and ruffed in his hand. Making six! Very thoughtful play.