Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 7 5 ♥-6 4 2 ♦-A K Q 3 ♣-K 8
Partner opens 2♠, weak, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — There are reasons to dream about slam, but even game will fail on a bad day. Bid 4♠.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A ♥-10 2 ♦-A 9 8 5 ♣-K 10 9 7 6 4
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
2♠ 3♣ Pass 3♥
Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — There is no comfortable bid. We like bidding 4♥ because it has more to gain when it is right.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 10 7 5 ♥-J 10 8 7 ♦-A 7 ♣-K J 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
Pass Pass 1♣ Dbl
2NT Pass ?
Club raise, at least invitational values
What call would you make?
A — Partner’s passed-hand status makes pass a viable option to 3♣. We would pass, not liking it very much.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 7 3 ♥-K 3 ♦-Q J 10 9 6 5 ♣-8 6
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♦ Pass
2NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Passing, or trying to play a diamond part score, are too timid. Bid 3NT and hope for the best.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J ♥-K Q J 7 6 ♦-J 5 ♣-K Q J 5 3
Partner opens 2♠, weak, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Pass, quickly. You might have a better spot, but how can you find it and stop there?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 8 7 ♥-A 6 ♦-8 ♣-A K Q 10 7 5
Right-hand opponent opens 2♦, weak. What call would you make?
A — This hand is too good for the available gadgets. Double, intending to bid clubs next, Once every couple of leap years, partner will bid spades.