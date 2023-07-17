Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A Q 7 5 ♥-6 4 2 ♦-A K Q 3 ♣-K 8

Partner opens 2♠, weak, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

A — There are reasons to dream about slam, but even game will fail on a bad day. Bid 4♠.

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A ♥-10 2 ♦-A 9 8 5 ♣-K 10 9 7 6 4

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

2♠ 3♣ Pass 3♥

Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — There is no comfortable bid. We like bidding 4♥ because it has more to gain when it is right.

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A 10 7 5 ♥-J 10 8 7 ♦-A 7 ♣-K J 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

Pass Pass 1♣ Dbl

2NT Pass ?

Club raise, at least invitational values

What call would you make?

A — Partner’s passed-hand status makes pass a viable option to 3♣. We would pass, not liking it very much.

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-8 7 3 ♥-K 3 ♦-Q J 10 9 6 5 ♣-8 6

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♣ Pass 1♦ Pass

2NT Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — Passing, or trying to play a diamond part score, are too timid. Bid 3NT and hope for the best.

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J ♥-K Q J 7 6 ♦-J 5 ♣-K Q J 5 3

Partner opens 2♠, weak, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

A — Pass, quickly. You might have a better spot, but how can you find it and stop there?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K 8 7 ♥-A 6 ♦-8 ♣-A K Q 10 7 5

Right-hand opponent opens 2♦, weak. What call would you make?

A — This hand is too good for the available gadgets. Double, intending to bid clubs next, Once every couple of leap years, partner will bid spades.

