Turkish delight
North-South vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-9 2
♥-10 8 7 3
♦-J
♣-K 10 9 7 6 3
WEST EAST
♠-6 4 ♠-J 7 5
♥-J 9 4 ♥-Q 6 5 2
♦-K Q 9 7 6 2 ♦-3
♣-J 4 ♣-A Q 8 5 2
SOUTH
♠-A K Q 10 8 3
♥-A K
♦-A 10 8 5 4
♣-Void
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2♣ 2♦ Pass Pass
2♠ Pass 3♣ Pass
3NT Pass Pass Dbl
4♠ All pass
Opening lead: Jack of ♣
Today’s deal is from a tournament in Turkey. South was Mrs. Nazh Metin. East doubled three no trump, asking for an unusual lead. This almost always asks for the lead of dummy’s first-bid suit. Metin had nine top tricks in three no trump doubled, but she didn’t know that and she ran to the “safety” of four spades. West duly led the jack of clubs, covered by the king and ace, and ruffed by Metin.
Warned by West’s overcall that diamond ruffs were not likely to be successful, Metin drew trumps in three rounds, West discarding a diamond, and then led a low diamond toward dummy’s jack. West stepped up with her queen and led her remaining club. Dummy’s 10 was covered by the queen and ruffed by South. She led another low diamond, won by West with the six. She won the heart return with her ace and now had a perfect count on the West hand: 2-3-6-2.
Metin cashed her last trump and West could not defend the position. Had West discarded a heart, declarer would have cashed her remaining high heart and led a low diamond. West could win but would then have to lead a diamond into Metin’s ace-10. West shed a low diamond, instead, and Metin simply cashed the ace of diamonds and led another diamond to West’s king. She still had the high heart and a good diamond for 10 tricks. Nicely played!