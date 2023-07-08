Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A J 8 4 ♥-J 8 7 5 3 ♦-A 7 ♣-9 4

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

2♥ Dbl Pass ?

What call would you make?

The five hearts should make you conservative, as heart ruffs in dummy will be over-ruffed. Bid 2♠.

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A J 7 5 4 ♥-K 9 7 5 4 ♦-Q ♣-A 7

Partner opens 2♦, weak, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

You might have a better part score, but how can you stop there? Pass.

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q 7 ♥-10 4 2 ♦-A K 8 2 ♣-10 7 5

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1♥ Pass 2♥ Pass

Pass ?

What call would you make?

A normal pass. At match-point scoring, however, you will get a filthy score if you pass. Double and hope partner has a long suit.

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A Q 8 7 5 3 ♥-Q ♦-K J 6 4 ♣-A 9

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♠ Pass 2♠ Pass

What call would you make?

Why bother with a game try? You want to be in game, so bid it. Bid 4♠.

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K 9 6 5 ♥-K 6 ♦-K 9 8 7 ♣-A J

Partner opens 3♥ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

It is OK to dream about slam, just don’t bid it. Bid 4♥.

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A 8 6 ♥-J ♦-A K 7 6 4 ♣-K 10 7 5

Partner opens 3♠ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

This hand is better for slam than #5 because you can ruff a heart or two. Should you play Key Card Blackwood and you can find out about the king of spades, bid it. Otherwise, settle for 4♠.

