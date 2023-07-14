Take your tricks
East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-A
♥-J 10 9 8 6
♦-A K Q 4 3
♣-A 10
WEST EAST
♠-K J 8 6 ♠-9 7 4 3
♥-Void ♥-7 5 4
♦-J 9 6 5 2 ♦-10 8
♣-K 9 7 3 ♣-Q J 8 5
SOUTH
♠-Q 10 5 2
♥-A K Q 3 2
♦-7
♣-6 4 2
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ Pass 2NT Pass
3♦ Pass 4NT Pass
5♠ Pass 7♥ All pass
Game-forcing heart raise
Shortness in diamonds
Opening lead: Five of ♦
There was a group of students from a foreign country who were cheating in American tournaments some years ago. They were caught due to the disparity between their bidding ability and their card-playing ability. They could reach excellent contracts, but they could not make them. Key Card Blackwood is a good convention, but it won’t take the tricks for you.
South’s five-spade bid showed two key cards, among the four aces and the king of hearts, plus the queen of hearts. North, hoping partner had a black king, bid the grand slam. South won the opening diamond lead in dummy and led a heart to his ace. Had the hearts or the diamonds split more favorably, this would not have been fatal, but on this lie of the cards South was no longer able to ruff three spades in dummy. Can you spot a better line of play?
South should have cashed the ace of spades before leading a heart to the ace. He could then ruff a spade in dummy, ruff a diamond back to his hand, and ruff another spade in dummy. He could ruff another diamond in hand, over-ruffing East if necessary, and ruff a third spade in dummy. He could then lead dummy’s last heart to his king and cash the queen, drawing trumps while discarding the 10 of clubs from dummy. Making seven!