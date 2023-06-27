Trouble in lion country
North-South vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-10
♥-A J 2
♦-A J 2
♣-A K Q 10 7 2
WEST EAST
♠-8 7 5 4 ♠-K J 9 6
♥-Void ♥-Q 9 7 6 5
♦-Q 9 8 6 5 4 ♦-7
♣-J 6 4 ♣-9 8 5
SOUTH
♠-A Q 3 2
♥-K 10 8 4 3
♦-K 10 3
♣-3
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ Pass 2♣ Pass
2♠ Pass 3♥ Pass
4♥ Pass 4NT Pass
5♥ Pass 6♥ All pass
2 key cards, among the 4 aces and the king of hearts
Opening lead: Six of ♦
Today’s deal is from a recent tournament in South Africa. South was Australian expert Jamie Thomson. North’s two-club bid created a game force and the partnership bid smoothly to the excellent slam with the help of Key Card blackwood.
Thomson let the opening diamond lead run around to his 10. He led a low heart to dummy’s ace and got the bad news. He led the two of hearts to his eight when East played low– no play by East would have changed the outcome – and then cashed three top clubs in dummy, discarding two spades from his hand. Thankfully for him, not all the splits were bad. He led the jack of hearts from dummy and won with the king when East covered with the queen – again, no other play by East would have helped the defense. He continued by cashing the 10 of hearts and then leading his last heart to East’s nine.
East shifted to a spade, but Thomson rose with his ace and claimed the balance with two high diamonds and the good clubs in dummy. One other declarer took 12 tricks on the same line of play. We are told that one other declarer, who found himself in seven hearts, went down four! Thomson played the hand very nicely.