Never give up
Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-10 8 5 2
♥-A Q 10
♦-K Q 2
♣-Q 6 2
WEST EAST
♠-A J 7 4 3 ♠-Q 9 6
♥-5 ♥-9 7 4 3
♦-10 9 7 ♦-J 8 4
♣-10 8 7 4 ♣-J 9 5
SOUTH
♠-K
♥-K J 8 6 2
♦-A 6 5 3
♣-A K 3
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♦ Pass 4♥ Pass
4NT Pass 5♦ Pass
6♥ All pass
Opening lead: Ace of ♠
South ruffed the spade continuation at trick two and had to decide how to play this deal. He could just draw all the trumps, but he would then need a 3-3 split of the outstanding diamonds. Alternatively, he could cash two high hearts and then play on diamonds. He would make his slam if the diamonds split 3-3 or if the player short in diamonds was also out of trumps. He could then ruff his last diamond in dummy.
He then saw something even better. A dummy reversal! He could ruff two more spades in his hand and then draw trumps using the trumps in dummy. This needed a 3-2 trump split, but that was almost twice as likely as a 3-3 split in diamonds. He led a heart to dummy’s ace and ruffed a spade in hand. He crossed back to dummy with a trump and was crestfallen when West showed out. He ruffed another spade, as East shed a club, but eventually lost a trump trick for down one.
We empathize with declarer. It is frustrating when you find a good line of play and the “Gods of Distribution” sink it. Still, good declarer play is all about reacting to new information. Instead of surrendering, South should have tried cashing three top tricks in each minor suit. Should East follow to everything, South would have a high cross-ruff for the last three tricks. Never give up!