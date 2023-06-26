Weekly bridge quiz answers
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 10 8 5 3 2 ♥-10 5 3 ♦-K ♣-A 6
Partner passes as dealer and right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?
A — Even with a stiff king and partner a passed hand, this hand is too good for a pre-empt. Bid 1♠.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠- Q 9 5 ♥-7 6 4 3 ♦-Q 5 ♣-A K J 6
Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent bids 2♦, showing diamonds. What call would you make?
A — When they overcall your 1NT opening, a cue bid becomes your Stayman bid. Bid 3♦.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 5 ♥-Q 10 4 ♦-A 9 8 4 ♣-10 7 6 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♥ 1♠ Dbl ?
Negative
What call would you make?
A — This would be enough to raise if you had support, but not to bid 1NT. Pass.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 9 6 4 ♥-Q 9 8 7 ♦-A 5 ♣-Q 10 4
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♦ Dbl Pass 2♥
3♦ ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner’s bid shows 9-11 with at least four hearts. This hand should not bid again. Pass.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J 10 4 2 ♥-A K 5 ♦-J 5 ♣-J 6 3
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ 2♦ Dbl Pass
Negative
What call would you make?
A — There is no good bid. Choose between 2♥ and 2♠. We like 2♥.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 6 4 3 2 ♥-K J 9 ♦-Q ♣-10 5 3
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♥ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♥ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — You have a good heart fit, so give up on spades and raise. 3♥ or 4♥? We like 4♥.