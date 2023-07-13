Key Card Blackwood?
North deals
NORTH
♠-A Q J 3
♥-A J 10 7 3
♦-Void
♣-Q J 7 5
WEST EAST
♠-9 7 4 2 ♠-8 6 5
♥-Q 8 ♥-9 6 5 2
♦-K Q 6 5 ♦-10 9 4 3
♣-9 6 3 ♣-10 4
SOUTH
♠-K 10
♥-K 4
♦-A J 8 7 2
♣-A K 8 2
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♥ Pass 2♦ Pass
2♠ Pass 3♣ Pass
4♣ Pass 4NT Pass
5♠ Pass 7♣ All pass
Two key cards, among the 4 aces and the king of clubs, plus the queen of clubs
Opening lead: Three of ♣
For those readers who have been reluctant to add Key Card Blackwood to their repertoire, we offer today’s deal for your consideration.
South’s three-club bid was the fourth suit, and it did not promise four of them, but it did not deny four of them either. For this reason, a raise of the fourth suit promises four-card support. North’s raise to four clubs painted a perfect picture of his distribution. South trotted out Key Card Blackwood and learned that partner had the two missing aces along with the queen of clubs. South could not count 13 tricks, but partner’s known cards only amounted to 10 points. North must have some useful cards in the major suits for his opening bid. South bid the grand slam with great hope for success.
The play was straight-forward. South won the opening trump lead with dummy’s queen and had to find two more tricks to go with his 11 toppers. They were easy to find. He led a spade to his 10 and ruffed a diamond in dummy. He cashed the jack of clubs, led the jack of spades to his king and ruffed another diamond in dummy. A heart to the king allowed South to draw the last trump and claim the balance. Nicely bid!