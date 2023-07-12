Curiouser and curiouser
Neither vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-A K 8 7 5 4
♥-A 10
♦-A 5
♣-K 9 8
WEST EAST
♠-Q J 10 ♠-9 6
♥-Q 9 7 3 2 ♥-K 8 6 5
♦-6 4 ♦-Q J 10
♣-A 10 3 ♣-Q J 4 2
SOUTH
♠-3 2
♥-J 4
♦-K 9 8 7 3 2
♣-7 6 5
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
2NT Pass 3♠ Pass
4♠ Pass 5♦ All pass
One or two minors
Opening lead: Three of ♥
North cleverly evaluated his hand as worth a two no trump opening. He was horrified to hear that partner wanted to play in a minor suit, so he bid four spades to try and right the ship. South was not to be deterred and carried on to five diamonds. North passed out of fear that he would hear six diamonds if he bid again.
Looking at the North-South hands, would you rather be in three no trump, four spades, or five diamonds? Three no trump would make on a club lead but fail on a heart lead. Four spades has no chance on any lead. Five diamonds, however, cannot be defeated!
South won the opening heart lead – no lead is better – with dummy’s ace, cashed the ace and king of spades, and led another spade. What was East to do? Should East discard, South would ruff, and play two high trumps, ending in dummy, and lead an established spade to discard a heart from his hand. The favorable location of the ace of clubs would see him safely home. Instead of discarding, East ruffed. South let East win the trick and discarded a heart from his hand. East had to lead a club right then or South would finish with an overtrick. A bidding triumph!