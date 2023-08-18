5-4 or 4-4?
East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-7 3
♥-K J
♦-K J 7 2
C-A 10 5 4 3
WEST EAST
♠-A K Q 8 6 2 ♠-J 9 5 4
♥-9 5 ♥-A 8 7 6 3
♦-9 8 ♦-6 5 3
♣-Q 9 2 ♣-8
SOUTH
♠-10
♥-Q 10 4 2
♦-A Q 10 4
♣-K J 7 6
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ 1♠ 2♠ 3♠
Pass Pass 4♣ Pass
5♦ All pass
Diamond fit, at least invitational values
Opening lead: Ace of ♠
Study today’s deal and decide. Would you rather play game in the 5-4 club fit or in the 4-4 diamond fit? North-South reached five diamonds and the defense started with two rounds of spades. South ruffed the second spade and cashed the ace of diamonds. He then led a low heart to dummy’s king.
East won with the ace and returned a heart to dummy’s jack. South led a diamond to his 10 and cashed the queen of diamonds, drawing trumps. Before tackling the club suit, South cashed the queen and 10 of hearts, shedding two clubs from dummy, and saw West discard two spades. What now?
Declarer knew that East started with eight cards in the red suits. How were the spades splitting? 5-5 was not possible, as East, with five spades and a club void, would have bid four spades. 7-3 spades was possible, but then West might have bid more and East might have bid less. South judged that 6-4 spades was most likely, leaving West with three clubs. South backed his judgment with his play by cashing the king of clubs and leading a low club, inserting dummy’s 10 when West played low. Success! Note that a five-club contract would require that the clubs, the trump suit, be played right away. There would have been no time to play on the other suits and the contract would likely have failed.