A chance
Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-Q J 2
♥-Q 9 8
♦-10 6
♣-Q J 8 7 5
WEST EAST
♠-8 7 6 5 4 ♠-10 3
♥-2 ♥-J 10 7 6
♦-K J 9 ♦-8 7 5 3 2
♣-A 10 9 3 ♣-K 2
SOUTH
♠-A K 9
♥-A K 5 4 3
♦-A Q 4
♣-6 4
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
2NT Pass 3NT All pass
Opening lead: Seven of ♠
Today’s deal is from a recent international team match. South was Sophie Ashton, from Australia. North-South at the other table reached four hearts and lost the obvious four tricks. This was a chance to gain for her side if Ashton could bring in nine tricks at no trump.
Ashton won the opening spade lead with her ace and cashed three top hearts, ending in her hand. She led a club to dummy’s queen and East’s king, then ducked the diamond switch to West’s jack. West reverted to spades, won by Ashton with her king. When she led her remaining club, West hopped up with his ace to lead another spade, won in dummy with the queen. This was the position:
NORTH
♠-Void
♥-Void
♦-10
♣-J 8 7
WEST EAST
♠-Void ♠-Void
♥-Void ♥-J
♦-K 9 ♦-8 7 2
♣-10 9 ♣-Void
SOUTH
♠-Void
♥-5 4
♦-A Q
♣-Void
Reading the cards perfectly, Ashton cashed the good jack of clubs and led another club, shedding two low hearts from her hand. West won but had to lead a diamond into Ashton’s ace-queen and the contract sailed home. Well done!