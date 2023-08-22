Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-7 5 3
🖤-A 6
♦-A 10 8 4
-Q 10 4 2
WEST EAST
♠-K 9 4 ♠-Q 8 6 2
🖤-Q J 9 8 4 🖤-7 3 2
♦-6 2 ♦-K 7
-7 6 3 -K J 9 8
SOUTH
♠-A J 10
🖤-K 10 5
♦-Q J 9 5 3
-A 5
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 3NT All pass
Opening lead: Queen of 🖤
South won the opening heart lead with dummy’s ace and saw that a successful diamond finesse would give him nine tricks. He crossed to his hand with the ace of clubs at trick two and ran the queen of diamonds. East won with his king and returned a heart. Declarer played the 10, but West won with the jack and continued with the nine of hearts to South’s king. Needing one more trick, South tried a club to dummy’s 10, hoping that East started with the king and not the jack. Sadly for declarer, East won with the jack and shifted to a low spade. South did the best he could at this point and rose with his ace of spades to cash out for down one.
South was certainly unlucky, but he did not give this deal the best play. Should the diamond finesse be working, even his Aunt Matilda could make three no trump. South should have focused on his best play for an extra trick should the diamond finesse lose.
The best chance was in the spade suit, not the club suit. South should have led a spade to his jack at trick two. West would win with the king and probably shift to a club. The heart suit would be protected. South would win with his ace and now run the queen of diamonds. East would win and return a heart, but now South could win with his king, cross to dummy with a diamond and lead a spade to his 10. That would give him his ninth trick!
