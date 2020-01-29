Double dummy
East-West vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-Void
♥-A K J 8
◆-Q J 10 9 8 5
♣-A J 2
WEST EAST
♠-Q J 10 8 ♠-K 5 3
♥-7 5 4 2 ♥-Void
◆-Void ◆-7 6 4 3 2
♣-Q 9 7 6 4 ♣-K 10 8 5 3
SOUTH
♠-A 9 7 6 4 2
♥-Q 10 9 6 3
◆-A K
♣-Void
The bidding;
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 2◆ Pass
2♥ Pass 4NT Pass
5♠ Pass 5NT Pass
6◆ Pass 7♥ All pass
Opening lead: Queen of ♠
Blackwood is not recommended when holding a void, as the response may not clarify the hand for you. North escaped that problem here, as South’s response, using Key Card Blackwood, showed two key cards plus the queen of hearts. Hearts was the “Key Card” suit by virtue of being the last bid suit in an auction with no clear suit agreement. South’s six-diamond bid showed specifically the king of diamonds and that was all North needed to know.
South played the hand with great care, guarding against foul splits in every key suit. This care was needed, as we could hardly imagine a worse lie of the red suits for declarer. South discarded a diamond from dummy on the opening spade lead, winning in hand with his ace. He led the 10 of hearts to dummy’s jack, discovering the 4-0 trump split. South ruffed dummy’s two of clubs with his queen of hearts and crossed back to dummy with a low heart to the ace. Dummy’s jack of clubs was ruffed with the nine of hearts and South led his last trump to dummy’s king.
The eight of hearts drew the last outstanding trump as South discarded his ace of diamonds. The king of diamonds went on dummy’s ace of clubs and declarer claimed the rest with five high diamonds on the board. Very well played!