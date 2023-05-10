Both vulnerable, West deals
NORTH
♠-A Q 9 6
♥-A K 9 8 7 2
♦-8
♣-Q 6
WEST EAST
♠-K 8 5 ♠-7
♥-Q 4 ♥-J 10 6 5
♦-A J ♦-Q 10 7 6 4
♣-A K J 9 4 2 ♣-7 5 3
SOUTH
♠-J 10 4 3 2
♥-3
♦-K 9 5 3 2
♣-10 8
The bidding:
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Dbl 1♦ 1♠
2NT 3♠ Pass 4♠
All pass
Opening lead: Ace of ♣
The initial double with the North hand would not be everyone’s choice – many would prefer a one heart overcall – but it worked well here. The final contract was a good one, with West almost surely holding the king of spades from the auction. Making the contract required little more than developing dummy’s heart suit.
West started with two high clubs, learning from the carding that his partner started with three clubs. Had West shifted to a heart, say, the contract would have played itself. Win the heart in dummy, ruff a heart, draw three rounds of trumps and ruff another heart. Claim. West found a more testing defense. West cashed the ace of diamonds at trick three and led a third club, intentionally giving South a ruff-sluff while attacking dummy’s trumps. South ruffed low in dummy while discarding his singleton heart. A heart ruff was followed by a spade to dummy’s nine. Another heart ruff set up the suit. South led a spade to dummy’s queen and cashed the ace to draw the last trump. The ace and king of hearts followed by two low hearts gave South 10 tricks. Nicely played!
Non-experts often get lost in deals like this. They are not difficult if you keep your eye on the main problem.
