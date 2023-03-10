Both vulnerable, West deals
NORTH
♠-A Q 8 6 5
♥-6 3 2
♦-A 4 3
♣-8 7
WEST EAST
♠-J 7 ♠-K 10 4 2
♥-A Q 9 7 5 4 ♥-K 10 8
♦-K 10 8 6 ♦-9 7 2
♣-9 ♣-5 3 2
SOUTH
♠-9 3
♥-J
♦-Q J 5
♣-A K Q J 10 6 4
The bidding:
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♥ 1♠ 2♥ 3♣
3♥ Pass Pass 5♣
All pass
Opening lead: Ace of ♥
South’s bidding was a little aggressive, but the final contract was sound. Should the opening bidder, West, have the king of spades, there would be 11 easy tricks.
The defense started with the ace of hearts and a heart to the king. South ruffed and cashed the ace of clubs, noting the fall of the nine from West. This provided a surprise entry to dummy. Could South use that to his advantage? South left the trumps alone for the moment and led a spade – seven, queen, king. Rats! East shifted accurately to a diamond – queen, king, ace.
South could cash the ace of spades and ruff a spade high, hoping for a 3-3 split, but that would not help him. A club to dummy’s eight would get him back to dummy but it would not draw the last trump. East would be able to ruff the next spade, leaving South with three losers. West, who played the seven on the first round of spades, needed to have the singleton jack or 10 remaining. The ace of spades saw West play the jack, and South led dummy’s eight of spades, prepared to discard a diamond if East played low. East covered with the 10, so South ruffed high and led a club to dummy’s eight. He discarded his low diamond on the six of spades as East followed helplessly. Well played!