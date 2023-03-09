Surprise swing
North-South vulnerable, North deals
NORTH
♠-A K 5 4
♥-K 5
♦-J 6 4 3
♣-J 9 7
WEST EAST
♠-J 9 7 ♠-10 8 6 2
♥-Q 4 3 ♥-A J 8 6
♦-A Q 10 9 7 ♦-8 2
♣-Q 2 ♣-K 5 3
SOUTH
♠-Q 3
♥-10 9 7 2
♦-K 5
♣-A 10 8 6 4
The bidding:
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♥ Pass
1♠ Pass 1NT All pass
Opening lead: 10 of ♦
Today’s deal is from a team match some years ago. Both tables reached one no trump via the same auction. It is rare that a low-level part-score deal would generate a big swing, but every deal in a team match demands your attention.
At the other table, West led a low spade. South wanted to be in the dummy to play on clubs, so he won the first trick with dummy’s ace and led the jack of clubs. East covered the jack with the king and South’s ace won the trick. A second club went to West’s queen. We don’t think the defense can defeat the contract from this point, but West shifted to a diamond, making it easy. Declarer won with his king and claimed seven tricks.
At this table, West led the 10 of diamonds. South won in hand with the king and led a low spade to dummy’s ace. The jack of clubs was led, covered by the king, and won with the ace. A second club put West back on lead. West was Israeli expert Nissan Rand, who fiendishly led the nine of diamonds. This put declarer to a difficult guess, and South cannot be seriously faulted for playing low from dummy. Oops!
Rand cashed three more diamond tricks and South had discarding problems. He could still make his contract if West held the ace of hearts, so he discarded hearts from his hand to keep his clubs. The defense then took four heart tricks for down three, vulnerable. 90 points at one table and 300 from the other gave Rand’s team a healthy gain.