North-South vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-K 8 6 5 4
♥-K Q J 5
♦-A J
♣-Q 7
WEST EAST
♠-A 9 ♠-10 3
♥-10 3 ♥-8 7 6 2
♦-9 6 2 ♦-10 7 5 4 3
♣-A K J 10 4 2 ♣-9 3
SOUTH
♠-Q J 7 2
♥-A 9 4
♦-K Q 8
♣-8 6 5
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT* Pass 2♣ Pass
2♠ Pass 4♠ All pass
*12-14
Opening lead: Ace of ♣
Today’s deal is from a competition in Australia, where the Weak No Trump is popular. Adherents of this approach will open one of a minor with 15-17 balanced and then rebid one no trump. This is the opposite of the methods used by most players in North America. North-South were using the popular Smolen convention, named after the late Mike Smolen. Had South rebid two diamonds over two clubs, denying a four-card major, North would have jumped to three hearts to show four hearts and five spades. South could then bid three no trump holding two spades and anything else with three spades.
West led the ace of clubs and saw partner follow with an encouraging nine. West saw that there were only 12 points missing, after his hand and the dummy, so his partner could not have any points. West had three tricks in his own hand and the only chance for a fourth was in the trump suit. He continued with the king of clubs and another club.
South saw East’s high-low in the club suit and he knew East would over-ruff a low trump, so he ruffed with dummy’s king of spades. He led a spade to his queen and West’s ace. West continued his excellent plan by leading a fourth round of clubs.
East ruffed with the 10 and the defense had a second trump trick regardless of South’s play. Very nice defense!