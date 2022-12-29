Both vulnerable, South deals
NORTH
♠-K 10 9 8 6 2
♥-A 8 5
♦-Void
♣-K J 7 3
WEST EAST
♠-7 5 ♠-4 3
♥-J 7 3 2 ♥-K 10 9
♦-5 3 2 ♦-A J 9 7 4
♣-A 10 8 6 ♣-Q 9 2
SOUTH
♠-A Q J
♥-Q 6 4
♦-K Q 10 8 6
♣-5 4
The bidding:
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2♥* Pass
2♠ Pass 3♣ Pass
3♠ Pass 4♦ Pass
4♠ All pass
*Transfer to spades
Opening lead: Six of ♣
Today’s deal is from a recent tournament in Turkey. West was Turkish expert Burak Baskan.
Baskan listened to the strong North-South auction. North showed interest in slam but got no cooperation from South, who was already one point short for his one no trump opening. Baskan decided that an aggressive lead was needed if there was to be any hope of defeating the contract. He tried a low club and caught the situation he was hoping for. Declarer played dummy’s jack, of course, losing to East’s queen. East shifted to a trump, won by South with the ace. South led the king of diamonds, discarding a heart from dummy. East won with his ace and led another trump to South.
South had eight tricks and was sure to be able to ruff a club. He led a club toward dummy. Had Baskan played his ace, South would have claimed. Baskan, however, brilliantly played low! South was already convinced, from the opening lead, that East held the ace of clubs. He played low from dummy, hoping East started with no more than three cards in the suit. If that were the case, the ace would fall when South ruffed the third round. West’s eight of clubs held the trick and he shifted to a heart. There was no longer a way for declarer to prevail. Lovely defense!