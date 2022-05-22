Weekly bridge quiz answers
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 5 ♥-A K 7 5 ♦-K 6 ♣-K Q J 10 5
Right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?
A — We don’t mind double over a 1♠ opening, but not over 1♦. Partner, thinking we have spade support, might get us into trouble. Bid 2♣.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-7 6 4 ♥-K Q 6 4 ♦-A Q 8 ♣-6 5 2
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♥ Pass 1NT 2♠
Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Half the strength is in hearts, which might not be best for partner. Even so, you still must take responsibility for your values. Bid 3♥, a limit raise in spades or better.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 8 6 4 ♥-A K 3 ♦-A J 7 ♣-A 10 4
Partner opens 1♣ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Plenty of values for a strong jump shift, but why? You’re going to drive to slam anyway, so why not give partner an easy rebid to help you decide which slam? Bid 1♠.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 6 5 ♥-9 8 4 ♦-J 6 ♣-Q J 10 5 3
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Dbl 1♥ ?
What call would you make?
A — Bid 1NT. Don’t worry about your heart holding after partner’s takeout double.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 6 ♥-A K 5 ♦-A K Q J 6 4 ♣-K J
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — This looks like a NT hand to us, and it is worth at least 22 points. Open 2♣, planning to rebid 2NT.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q J 6 5 3 ♥-K 10 7 5 ♦-7 3 ♣-8
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♣ 1♠ 2♥ 2♠
3♥ ?
What call would you make?
A — You will almost certainly get a heart lead, which will help you. This might be a chance to steal a game bonus. Bid 4♠.