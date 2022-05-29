Weekly bridge quiz ansers
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K ♥-A K 6 4 ♦-K Q 10 7 ♣-A 8 6 5
Right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?
A — This hand is good enough to start with double, despite the lack of spade support. Should partner insist on a spade contract, slide a club in with your spades before putting the dummy down.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K Q J 9 8 6 ♥-7 6 5 ♦-10 9 ♣-7
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — It is a poor idea to pre-empt with a solid suit. Partner will not be aggressive with a void or singleton in the suit. Open 1♠.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 2 ♥-9 6 ♦-K Q 10 9 6 ♣-8 7 5 3
Partner opens 1♦ and right-hand opponent doubles. What call would you make?
A — 2♦ is for wimps! Bid 3♦, pre-emptive, or whatever bid shows the equivalent in your system.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 9 6 5 3 ♥-K 10 8 7 ♦-8 6 5 ♣-3
Partner opens 2♠ and right-hand opponent bids 4♣, showing a good hand with hearts and clubs. What call would you make?
A — Stop dreaming about defending a heart contract and bid 4♠.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 6 5 ♥-A K 9 8 6 4 ♦-A 9 8 ♣-5
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — If you bid 2♥, you are too conservative with your pre-empts. This hand is fully worth a 1H opening bid.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J ♥-A J 5 3 ♦-K 5 ♣-A J 10 7 6 4
Partner opens 3♠ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Shortness opposite strength is a warning that you should be conservative. Pass.