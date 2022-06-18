Q 1 - Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-K Q 10 9 6 2 H-A J D-K C-Q 10 8 6

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1H 1S Pass Pass

Dbl ?

What call would you make?

A - Left-hand opponent might have trap-passed, but you can't worry about that. The opponents may have a useful fit in a red suit and you can shut it out now. Bid 2S.

Q 2 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-9 5 H-A Q 8 6 D-A 8 7 5 C-K 10 5

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1C Pass 1S ?

What call would you make?

A - After the opponents bid two suits, a double promises 4-card support for each of the other suits. It's now or never. Double.

Q 3 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-K Q 4 H-K 7 6 4 D-K 9 8 6 C-A Q

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1NT Pass 2H Pass

?

Transfer to spades

What call would you make?

A - We believe that opener should just accept the transfer unless he has 4-card support. This hand is so good for spades, however, that we would break our own rule. Bid 3S.

Q 4 - Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-10 8 7 6 4 3 H-J 2 D-A 8 C-A 8 7

As dealer, what call would you make?

A - A weak two-bid shows a decent suit with little outside defense - the opposite of this hand. Pass.

Q 5 - North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-J 10 4 2 H-9 D-A K Q 7 6 4 C-K 9

Right-hand opponent opens 2H, weak. What call would you make?

A - Double would bring spades into the picture, but this hand is all about the diamonds. Bid 3D.

Q 6 - East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

S-A 9 7 H-Q 10 5 3 D-K 9 8 4 C-7 6

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1H Pass Pass Dbl

Pass ?

What call would you make?

A - A take out doubler hates it when his partner bids no trump, but with decent values, it is sometimes the right call. Bid 1NT.

