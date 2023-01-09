Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K J 9 2 ♥-A J 6 ♦-8 7 5 3 ♣-A 6
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ 1♦ 1♥ ?
What call would you make?
A — There are only 40 points in a deck, so somebody is lying. Bid 1♠ and listen to another round of bidding. The liar may emerge.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 8 3 ♥-A 9 6 3 ♦-A 9 5 ♣-Q 5
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1NT Pass 2♣ Pass
2♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — How do you make a forcing spade raise? Experts do it by bidding the other major at the 3 level. Bid 3♥.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 10 6 ♥-K 7 5 ♦-Q 7 6 2 ♣-Q 6 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Dbl 1♠ 1NT
2♣ Pass Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — You were all in with your first bid. If you didn’t bid 2♦ then, don’t bid it now. Further action was up to partner. Pass.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 10 7 ♥-A Q 4 2 ♦-K Q 2 ♣-Q 7 6
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass
2♥ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner has a minimum with a heart fit. Is this hand worth a slam try? We don’t think so. Bid 3NT, giving him a choice of games.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 9 8 ♥-Void ♦-K 7 6 4 ♣-A Q 10 7 6 3
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♥ Pass 2♣ 2♠
3♣ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Your king of spades and your heart void may both be wasted. Still, there is slam potential. Bid 3♦ and see what partner does.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K J 10 ♥-K 9 6 4 ♦-K J ♣-Q 9 8
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2♦* Pass
3♥ Pass 4♦ Pass
* Transfer to hearts
What call would you make?
A — Partner’s bid is a slam try with a diamond control, but it denies a club control. You don’t have one either, so you must sign off. Bid 4♥.