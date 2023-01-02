Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A ♥-A K 8 6 ♦-A Q 10 7 5 ♣-Q 10 7
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ Pass 1♥ 3♠
?
What call would you make?
A — This hand, in our opinion, is too good to bid 4♥. Bid 4♠, and bid 6♥ next if partner gives you 5♣.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q J 8 4 ♥-A J 6 ♦-Q ♣-A 8 7 5
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 1NT Pass
?
What call would you make?
A — It’s close, but this hand is not good enough for 3♣. Bid 2♣.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q J 10 6 ♥-K 5 ♦-10 8 ♣-K J 6 4
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass 2♥ Pass
?
What call would you make?
A — You need a non-minimum to “break” the three level. This hand just makes it. Bid 3♣.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J 9 2 ♥-6 ♦-8 7 5 4 ♣-10 8 7 3
Partner opens 1♣ and right-hand opponent bids 1♠. What call would you make?
A — The best thing to do in a competitive auction is to support your partner if you can. Don’t be distracted from that. Bid 2♣.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 10 3 ♥-J 10 8 ♦-J 10 5 2 ♣-6 4
Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — All those working tens make it tempting, but this hand is not quite worth a bid. Pass.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 10 6 ♥-A Q 10 6 4 3 ♦-J 2 ♣-9 8
Right-hand opponent opens 1♣. What call would you make?
A — Don’t even think about 1♥. That makes it too easy for them. Bid 2♥.