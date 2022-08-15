Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 10 9 4 2 ♥-9 4 ♦-J 8 7 ♣-10 8 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♥ 1NT 2♥ ?
What call would you make?
A — Both opponents have bid, so partner won’t play you for much. Bid 2♠.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J 5 2 ♥-Void ♦-Q J 6 4 ♣-Q J 9 7 6
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♥ 2♣ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Bid 2♥, showing a club fit, to let partner know you mean business. A spade fit is unlikely, as partner probably has some heart length, but there might be a slam.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 10 9 7 6 5 3 ♥-A K ♦-Q 7 ♣-9 8
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — If you took away two little spades and added a queen somewhere, would this be a better hand? We don’t think so. Bid 1♠.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K J ♥-7 6 ♦-10 8 6 5 ♣-A K 9 6 4
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — Should you open 1♣, you could rebid 1NT over a 1♥ response, but what would you rebid after a 1♠ response? Why open with 11 points and potential rebid problems? Pass.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 10 7 5 ♥-J 10 8 7 ♦-K 7 ♣-6 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♠ Pass
1NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Modern tournament players can bid 2♥, non-forcing. That would be forcing for most of us and this hand isn’t worth it. Pass.
Q 6 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 ♥-10 ♦-A 9 8 7 5 3 ♣-A J 9 8 3
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — This hand is worth much more than 9 points and there is an easy rebid available. Open 1♦.