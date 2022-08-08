Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 9 ♥-6 3 ♦-A Q 8 7 4 ♣-A J 7 5

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♠ Pass 2♦ Pass

2♥ Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — 3♣ would be fourth-suit forcing and would not show clubs. Bid 2NT if that is forcing in your methods. Bid 3NT if it isn’t.

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 7 6 ♥-Q 7 2 ♦-A Q 10 9 ♣-K 7 5

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♥ 1♠ 2♠ Pass

3♥ Pass ?

Heart fit, at least invitational values

What call would you make?

A — Bid 3NT and give partner a choice of games.

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A ♥-A K Q 8 ♦-Q 10 8 7 ♣-A 10 7 4

As dealer, what call would you make?

A — There are some cowboys that would open 2NT. Let them ride the range. Choose between 1♣ and 1♦. We always open 1♦ when 4-4 in the minors.

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 5 ♥-A K J 10 ♦-Q 4 ♣-J 9 7 6 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

Pass 1♠ Pass Pass

2♦ Pass Pass 2♠

Pass Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — Selling out at the two level is no way to get rich. The right call is not clear, but we would bid 3♣. That delayed call should show diamond tolerance.

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-10 8 7 6 ♥-Q J 10 ♦-A 9 8 5 ♣-K 5

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♣ Pass 1♠ Pass

1NT Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — Partner has 12-14, so there is no real hope for game. Pass.

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 6 5 3 ♥-A 7 6 ♦-9 6 3 ♣-7 6 3

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♣ 1♥ 2♥ ?

Club fit, at least invitational values

What call would you make?

A — This hand is not good enough to bid 3♥ but show some interest. Double.

