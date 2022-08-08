Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 9 ♥-6 3 ♦-A Q 8 7 4 ♣-A J 7 5
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♠ Pass 2♦ Pass
2♥ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — 3♣ would be fourth-suit forcing and would not show clubs. Bid 2NT if that is forcing in your methods. Bid 3NT if it isn’t.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 7 6 ♥-Q 7 2 ♦-A Q 10 9 ♣-K 7 5
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♥ 1♠ 2♠ Pass
3♥ Pass ?
Heart fit, at least invitational values
What call would you make?
A — Bid 3NT and give partner a choice of games.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A ♥-A K Q 8 ♦-Q 10 8 7 ♣-A 10 7 4
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — There are some cowboys that would open 2NT. Let them ride the range. Choose between 1♣ and 1♦. We always open 1♦ when 4-4 in the minors.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 5 ♥-A K J 10 ♦-Q 4 ♣-J 9 7 6 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
Pass 1♠ Pass Pass
2♦ Pass Pass 2♠
Pass Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Selling out at the two level is no way to get rich. The right call is not clear, but we would bid 3♣. That delayed call should show diamond tolerance.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 8 7 6 ♥-Q J 10 ♦-A 9 8 5 ♣-K 5
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♠ Pass
1NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner has 12-14, so there is no real hope for game. Pass.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 6 5 3 ♥-A 7 6 ♦-9 6 3 ♣-7 6 3
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ 1♥ 2♥ ?
Club fit, at least invitational values
What call would you make?
A — This hand is not good enough to bid 3♥ but show some interest. Double.