Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K ♥-Q 6 ♦-10 9 8 6 5 ♣-K J 8 7 5
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1NT Pass 2♥* ?
*Transfer to spades
What call would you make?
A — Bidding 2NT for the minors might work, but it is too rich for us. Both major-suit honors might be wasted. Pass.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-4 ♥-A K Q 10 4 ♦-K 10 7 4 ♣-K 10 5
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST 1♥ 1♠ 2♥ Pass
What call would you make?
A — A delicate game try will appeal to some, but we think it is worth a game force. Bid 4♥.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 10 8 3 ♥-7 6 4 ♦-A 10 6 5 ♣-4
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST 1♠ 2♣ 2♠ 3♣
What call would you make?
A — Your opening bid was a mild stretch. Don’t keep bidding the same values. Pass.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 9 8 6 5 3 ♥-J ♦-A K ♣-A 7 5 3
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST 1♠ Pass 2♠ Pass
What call would you make?
A — Six-four hands can be magical when the long suit is raised. Make a game try of 3♣.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 10 8 6 5 3 ♥-7 6 3 ♦-Q 6 5 ♣-Q
Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent bids 3♣. What call would you make?
A — We would like to bid a non-forcing 3♠, but that bid would be forcing. They might be stealing from us, but we pass.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 3 ♥-A K Q 6 ♦-K 10 5 ♣-J 9 7 6
Right-hand opponent opens 1♣. What call would you make?
A — Overcalling at the one level on a 4-card suit is acceptable when the hand is sound, the suit is good, and no other reasonable call is available. Bid 1♥.