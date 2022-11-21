Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K ♥-Q 6 ♦-10 9 8 6 5 ♣-K J 8 7 5

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1NT Pass 2♥* ?

*Transfer to spades

What call would you make?

A — Bidding 2NT for the minors might work, but it is too rich for us. Both major-suit honors might be wasted. Pass.

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-4 ♥-A K Q 10 4 ♦-K 10 7 4 ♣-K 10 5

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST 1♥ 1♠ 2♥ Pass

What call would you make?

A — A delicate game try will appeal to some, but we think it is worth a game force. Bid 4♥.

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K 10 8 3 ♥-7 6 4 ♦-A 10 6 5 ♣-4

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST 1♠ 2♣ 2♠ 3♣

What call would you make?

A — Your opening bid was a mild stretch. Don’t keep bidding the same values. Pass.

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J 9 8 6 5 3 ♥-J ♦-A K ♣-A 7 5 3

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST 1♠ Pass 2♠ Pass

What call would you make?

A — Six-four hands can be magical when the long suit is raised. Make a game try of 3♣.

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J 10 8 6 5 3 ♥-7 6 3 ♦-Q 6 5 ♣-Q

Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent bids 3♣. What call would you make?

A — We would like to bid a non-forcing 3♠, but that bid would be forcing. They might be stealing from us, but we pass.

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-10 3 ♥-A K Q 6 ♦-K 10 5 ♣-J 9 7 6

Right-hand opponent opens 1♣. What call would you make?

A — Overcalling at the one level on a 4-card suit is acceptable when the hand is sound, the suit is good, and no other reasonable call is available. Bid 1♥.

