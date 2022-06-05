Weekly bridge quiz answers
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 6 3 2 ♥-A J 8 5 3 ♦-8 6 ♣-A 9
You open 1♥ and partner responds 1NT. Assuming you play that as forcing, what call would you make?
A — Charles Goren would have passed. Modern forcing no trump players often have to bid a 3-card suit in this situation, but what now? Choose between 2♥ and 2♣. We like 2♣.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 9 ♥-A Q 7 ♦-A 7 6 4 ♣-K Q J 7
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2♦ Pass
2♥ Pass 3NT Pass
Transfer to hearts
What call would you make?
A — Any bid here shows a heart fit. This hand “loves” hearts. Let partner know with a control bid on the way to 4♥. Bid 4♦.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 9 ♥-10 9 8 7 5 4 ♦-6 ♣-10 9 7
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ 2♣ Pass 3♣
Dbl Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner’s takeout double shows a very good hand. Bid 4H.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 10 2 ♥-A K J 8 ♦-Q 8 7 6 3 ♣-A
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ 3♣ Pass Pass
Dbl Pass 3♥ Pass
What call would you make?
A — Partner might be broke, but we are entitled to play him for 6-7 points. Bid 4♥.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J 10 7 6 4 2 ♥-10 5 3 ♦-7 ♣-J 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1NT 2♣ Pass ?
Clubs and a higher-ranking suit
What call would you make?
A — This would not be the worst dummy ever seen for a 2♣ contract, but we would insist on our own suit. Bid 2♠.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 8 7 5 4 ♥-A 8 6 5 ♦-Q 7 ♣-Q 8
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Dbl 1♠ Pass
2♣ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — 2♦, the bid chosen in a recent online game, worked well, but we think it is too conservative. Bid 2NT.