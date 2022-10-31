Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 9 5 3 ♥-9 8 5 3 ♦-K 8 6 5 ♣-6
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1NT Pass Pass ?
No crime in passing. Your methods allow you to double, starting a sequence to show both majors, or to bid 2♦, showing diamonds and a major. What call would you make?
A — We favor bidding, but bid what? If you show both majors, partner will know exactly what your suits are, so we would double. A very close decision.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q7 ♥-9 5 ♦-Q J 10 7 ♣-A Q 10 6 3
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♥ Pass 1NT Pass
2♦ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Too strong for 3♦. Make the expert bid of 2♠, showing a good raise to 3♦. What else could it mean?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-7 6 ♥-A J 4 3 2 ♦-Void ♣-A 10 9 8 6 5
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
2♦ Pass Pass 3♣
Pass Pass 3♦ ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner may hate you for bidding again, but there is too much to lose by passing. Bid 3♥.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 7 2 ♥-A Q 10 5 ♦-A K 7 ♣-10 6
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Pass Pass Dbl
Pass 1♦ 1♥ ?
What call would you make?
A — An awkward decision. The club stopper is a little flimsy, but we like 1NT.
Q 5 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 7 3 ♥-A Q 10 9 7 ♦-10 ♣-9 8 7 5
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♠ Pass 2♠ ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner is short in spades and he didn’t bid, so he doesn’t have much. We want a heart lead and are willing to risk a 3♥ bid to get it. Bid 3♥.
Q 6 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 ♥-K 10 7 6 4 ♦-A 10 5 4 ♣-Q J 10
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♦ 1♥ 1♠ ?
What call would you make?
A — Perfect for a splinter bid, showing a game-forcing heart raise with shortness in spades. Bid 3♠.