Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 9 7 5 4 ♥-A K 7 5 ♦-Q 6 ♣-Q 5
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — We think that most experts would open this hand. We would open 1♠, holding our nose at the same time.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 10 ♥-A K J 2 ♦-Q 6 ♣-K J 8 7 5
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ Pass 1♦ Pass
What is your rebid?
A — 2♥ would not be the worst bid ever made, but it creates a game force and we don’t think this hand is quite worth it. Bid 2NT.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 10 7 6 3 ♥-J 10 6 5 3 ♦-8 ♣-J 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Pass 1♦ ?
What call would you make?
A — Bidding might work well, and we would bid were partner not a passed. We think it is too late for this hand. Pass.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J ♥-A Q 7 ♦-J 10 7 6 2 ♣-A J 10 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♣ Pass 3♠ Pass
Partner’s bid is invitational. What call would you make?
A — This is a close decision, but we like that our singleton spade is an honor. Bid 4♠.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 6 4 2 ♥-K 10 7 ♦-A 10 8 7 ♣-J 10
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — All those 10’s make it tempting, but this hand is not worth an invitation. Pass.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 3 ♥-A K J 9 6 5 ♦-10 7 ♣-8 4 2
Partner passes as dealer and right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?
A — Were partner not a passed hand, we would bid 1♥, thinking we might have a game. With partner a passed hand, this is an obstructive opportunity. Bid 2♥.