Weekly bridge quiz
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 8 7 5 ♥-A ♦-A 7 ♣-A 7 6 4 2
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♠ Pass Pass Dbl
2♣ 2♦ 2♦ 3♦
?
What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 5 3 ♥-Q 6 5 ♦-3 2 ♣-A 8 7 4
Right-hand opponent opens 1C. What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-6 ♥-K 9 3 ♦-K 9 4 ♣-A J 10 8 7 5
Partner opens 2♦, weak, and right-hand opponent bids 2♠. What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 2 ♥-A 10 4 2 ♦-8 ♣-A 10 7 6 5 3
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
2NT Pass 3♣ Pass
3♦ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J 7 4 ♥-J 6 ♦-J 7 ♣-K 8 7 5 2
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♠ Pass
2NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J 10 9 7 6 ♥-A K 2 ♦-7 ♣-J 4 2
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
2♦ 2♠ 3♦ 4♦
Pass ?
What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.