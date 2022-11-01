Weekly bridge quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q 8 7 5 ♥-A ♦-A 7 ♣-A 7 6 4 2

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♠ Pass Pass Dbl

2♣ 2♦ 2♦ 3♦

?

What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A Q 5 3 ♥-Q 6 5 ♦-3 2 ♣-A 8 7 4

Right-hand opponent opens 1C. What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-6 ♥-K 9 3 ♦-K 9 4 ♣-A J 10 8 7 5

Partner opens 2♦, weak, and right-hand opponent bids 2♠. What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 2 ♥-A 10 4 2 ♦-8 ♣-A 10 7 6 5 3

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

2NT Pass 3♣ Pass

3♦ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q J 7 4 ♥-J 6 ♦-J 7 ♣-K 8 7 5 2

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♣ Pass 1♠ Pass

2NT Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q J 10 9 7 6 ♥-A K 2 ♦-7 ♣-J 4 2

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

2♦ 2♠ 3♦ 4♦

Pass ?

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

