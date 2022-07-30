Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q J 10 2
♥-6 4
♦-8 7 5 4
♣-8 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♠ Dbl
1NT 2♥ ?
What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-3 2
♥-A K Q 8 5
♦-J 9 4
♣-K 9 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ Pass 2♥ Dbl
Pass 2♠ Pass Pass
What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 3
♥-A K 7 6 3
♦-7
♣-K 7 6 2
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♣ 1♥ Pass 5♦
Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 9 4 2
♥-J 8 3
♦-Q 5 3
♣-K J 4
Partner opens 1♥ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 10 7 5
♥-K 9 8 6
♦-7 3 2
♣-8
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♣ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 8 4
♥-J 9 7
♦-Void
♣-A K 8 7 6 4 3
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass
2♣ Pass 2♦ Pass
What call would you make?
