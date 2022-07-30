Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q J 10 2

♥-6 4

♦-8 7 5 4

♣-8 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♦ Pass 1♠ Dbl

1NT 2♥ ?

What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-3 2

♥-A K Q 8 5

♦-J 9 4

♣-K 9 6

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♥ Pass 2♥ Dbl

Pass 2♠ Pass Pass

What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A Q 3

♥-A K 7 6 3

♦-7

♣-K 7 6 2

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1♣ 1♥ Pass 5♦

Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 9 4 2

♥-J 8 3

♦-Q 5 3

♣-K J 4

Partner opens 1♥ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K 10 7 5

♥-K 9 8 6

♦-7 3 2

♣-8

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass

2♣ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 8 4

♥-J 9 7

♦-Void

♣-A K 8 7 6 4 3

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♣ Pass 1♥ Pass

2♣ Pass 2♦ Pass

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

Recommended for You


— Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of the Longview News-Journal or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001. E-mail responses may be sent to tcaeditors@tribpub.com.