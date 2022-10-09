Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 9 7 5 4 ♥-A K 7 5 ♦-Q 6 ♣-Q 5
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 10 ♥-A K J 2 ♦-Q 6 ♣-K J 8 7 5
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ Pass 1♦ Pass
What is your rebid?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 10 7 6 3 ♥-J 10 6 5 3 ♦-8 ♣-J 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Pass 1♦ ?
What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J ♥-A Q 7 ♦-J 10 7 6 2 ♣-A J 10 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♦ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♣ Pass 3♠ Pass
Partner’s bid is invitational. What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 6 4 2 ♥-K 10 7 ♦-A 10 8 7 ♣-J 10
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♣ Pass 1♠ Pass
2♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 3 ♥-A K J 9 6 5 ♦-10 7 ♣-8 4 2
Partner passes as dealer and right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.